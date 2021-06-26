RMR Wealth Builders Buys 225 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,131,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,977 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,827,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,973,000. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

