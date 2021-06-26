RMR Wealth Builders Grows Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 347.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 264.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,547,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SMH opened at $253.55 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $145.85 and a 1 year high of $258.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.