RMR Wealth Builders Invests $32,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,605 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 14.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

