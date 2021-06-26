RMR Wealth Builders Makes New Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 80,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 62,133 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 123,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 262,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.01. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.