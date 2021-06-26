RMR Wealth Builders Purchases 384 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Corteva were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 19.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Corteva by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $2,278,000. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $3,750,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 41.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after acquiring an additional 175,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $44.16 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

