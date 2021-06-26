RMR Wealth Builders Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,732,000 after acquiring an additional 191,508 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,640,000 after acquiring an additional 211,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $154.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $113.78 and a 52-week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

