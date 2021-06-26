Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2021

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RHHVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Roche has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $365.81 on Friday. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $308.57 and a fifty-two week high of $388.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.54.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Analyst Recommendations for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.