Rocket Pool (RPL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.85 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $75.55 million and $1.85 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.35 or 0.00023441 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

Rocket Pool is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

