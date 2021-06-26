Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 215.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Rogers by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers alerts:

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,720,166. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROG opened at $192.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.93. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $206.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Read More: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.