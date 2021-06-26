Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.94. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.91, with a volume of 125,406 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lowered shares of Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$613.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$215.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is presently 88.45%.

About Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

