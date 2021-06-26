Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Trimmed by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,212 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,766,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 30.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in Ross Stores by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 63,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $390,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,450 shares in the company, valued at $48,722,926.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,892 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,561 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Shares of ROST traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,143,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.73. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

