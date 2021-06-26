Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys New Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 367,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,992,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at $113,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOVA traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $35.95. 6,019,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,290. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $57.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

