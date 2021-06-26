Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $21.61 Million Position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 919,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,233 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $21,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GES. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 5,684.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Guess’ news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $803,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GES traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,027. Guess’, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Guess”s payout ratio is -642.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

