Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases Shares of 265,521 NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 265,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,408,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NUVA stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,893. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.46. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $1,254,720 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

