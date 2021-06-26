Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 35,636 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,636 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $28,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,771,000 after purchasing an additional 129,510 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 118.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,536,000 after purchasing an additional 169,517 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 40.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 310,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,132 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum stock traded down $7.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.77. 682,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.71. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $141.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $110,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $375,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,644. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

