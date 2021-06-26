Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 70,755 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 24.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 222,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,755 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $26,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,061,000 after buying an additional 143,127 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,966,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,142,000 after buying an additional 122,363 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after buying an additional 592,736 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,460,000 after buying an additional 188,629 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,991,000 after buying an additional 56,259 shares during the period.

Get J2 Global alerts:

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.60. The stock had a trading volume of 735,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,937. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on JCOM. Barclays raised their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.