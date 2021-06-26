Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$3.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Atb Cap Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.30 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.72.

Shares of ESI opened at C$2.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.46. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$2.50. The firm has a market cap of C$402.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$218.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

