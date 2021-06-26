RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells $664,800.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $664,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,920,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,216,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Lor Inc sold 140,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $754,600.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $1,412,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $5.43 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.40. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 2.12.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in RPC by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

