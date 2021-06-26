Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1.88 Million in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 88,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Separately, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at $28,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tuya alerts:

Shares of TUYA stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17. Tuya Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $27.65.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TUYA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.