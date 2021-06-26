Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $571.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $502,877.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,256.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $35,332.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,136.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 1,732.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 313,107 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 270,932 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 218,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 133,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth about $1,666,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

