Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.71 Million

Brokerages expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will report $133.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.64 million to $144.90 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $14.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 810.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $733.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.50 million to $801.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

NYSE:RHP traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $83.77. 782,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,008,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

