Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SAPMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Saipem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HSBC lowered Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Saipem alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMY opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04. Saipem has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.