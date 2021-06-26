Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SFRGY opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

