Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SZGPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Salzgitter from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.24. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.