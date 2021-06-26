Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $133.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.59. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. Sanofi’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.