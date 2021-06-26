SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SAP by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 20,278 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of SAP by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 2,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 43.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SAP by 15.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,655,000 after acquiring an additional 217,526 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP opened at $140.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.49. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.27.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

