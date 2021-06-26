Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.24.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $721.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $682.85. The company has a market capitalization of $136.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $498.08 and a 52 week high of $722.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

