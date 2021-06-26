Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $317,000 Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $91.97 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNFP. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

