Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 12,122 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 86.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,122 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,770,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 252.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 33.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,841 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

AMZN opened at $3,401.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,316.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,630.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

