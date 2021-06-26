Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 71,364 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 94.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 71,364 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 83,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 42,440 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 156,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $85.62 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.13.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

