Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROLL. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 712,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,615,000 after buying an additional 207,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,860,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 153.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,851,000 after buying an additional 168,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,943,000 after buying an additional 45,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $202.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $208.11.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

