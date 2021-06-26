Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,526 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 586.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.