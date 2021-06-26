Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,477 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

