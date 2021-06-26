Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $4,153,842.00 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 53,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,153,842.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.20. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

