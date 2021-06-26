Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $4,153,842.00 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 53,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,153,842.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.20. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $117.00.
SDGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.
About Schrödinger
SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
Featured Article: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.