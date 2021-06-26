Seaport Res Ptn Comments on NextEra Energy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextEra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.75. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.37. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $629,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

