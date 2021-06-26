Sectoral Asset Management Inc Buys New Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 124,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,765,000. Agilent Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 39.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 36.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.28. 8,445,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.52 and a 1 year high of $148.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.85.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,914 shares of company stock worth $9,676,277 over the last three months.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

