Sectoral Asset Management Inc Invests $12.78 Million in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,775,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,056,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.89. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.43 and a 1-year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $545,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,123.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,239 shares of company stock worth $4,106,722 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RARE. SVB Leerink began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.41.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

