Sectoral Asset Management Inc Invests $6.73 Million in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,961,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,729,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 474,569 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 193,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,167,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,445 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEIP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,980. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $4.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.16.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MEIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

MEI Pharma Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

