Sectoral Asset Management Inc Sells 106,625 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,067,768 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 106,625 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM accounts for 2.0% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $26,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in R1 RCM by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,045,898 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $433,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,149 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $925,904.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,477.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $59,206,332.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,986,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,470,129 shares of company stock worth $387,947,259 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.82.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

