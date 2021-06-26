Sectoral Asset Management Inc Sells 11,750 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 339,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,851,000 after purchasing an additional 71,693 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 357,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after acquiring an additional 220,392 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

ALXN traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.74. 2,291,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,630. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.65. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $183.05.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.