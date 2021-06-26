Sectoral Asset Management Inc Sells 75 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $8,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH stock traded up $4.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.65. 1,056,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,319. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.65. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.17.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

