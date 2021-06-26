Sei Investments Co. Buys 5,700 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 6.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,632,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Incyte by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Incyte by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Incyte by 46.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Incyte by 41.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 111,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $86.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.67.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

