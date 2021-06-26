Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,733 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 29.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 21.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,297,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 230,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after buying an additional 645,504 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 113.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 623,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 331,004 shares in the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACEL opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $147.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $286,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,845 in the last three months. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACEL. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

