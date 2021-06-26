Sei Investments Co. Has $2.11 Million Stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 195,173.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,518,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth about $7,308,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,712.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 557,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 526,491 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth about $1,462,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth about $1,289,000. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.