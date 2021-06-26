Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,240 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 72,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 389,417 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 151,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $29.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

