Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,179 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,697 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,574,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,202.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,848,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,960 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 381.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

