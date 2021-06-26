Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,006 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CIT Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 60,845 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CIT Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CIT Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 252,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $55.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.76.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Read More: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.