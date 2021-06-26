Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Olin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Olin by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 49,695 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Olin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on OLN shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.07. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.26%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.