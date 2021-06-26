SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives $68.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.38.

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

