Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Semler Scientific, Inc. is a medical risk-assessment company. The Company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing patented products that identify the risk profile of medical patients to allow healthcare providers to capture full reimbursement potential for their services. Its products include FloChec (R) which is used in the office setting to allow healthcare providers to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities and is a useful tool for internists and primary care physicians. Semler Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Semler Scientific stock opened at $111.00 on Friday. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.97. The stock has a market cap of $747.36 million, a P/E ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.58.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 38.27%. The business had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semler Scientific will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $135,262.50. Also, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $116,972.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,063 shares of company stock valued at $662,010. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semler Scientific (SMLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.